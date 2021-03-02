Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month highlighting local restaurants

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield is supporting local restaurants during the month of March by encouraging people to #dinelocal by either ordering takeout/delivery or safely dining-in in order to contribute to the survival of local establishments as they continue to navigate the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in ten Massachusetts residents reportedly work in the restaurant industry including: Owners, chefs, servers, line cooks, bartenders, and dishwashers.

For additional information about Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month, visit their website online for a full list of local establishments you can choose from throughout the month of March. Organizers are encouraging the public to post photos and use #dinelocal to share experiences on their Facebook page and tag @Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month.

