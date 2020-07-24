Downtown businesses compete to clean up Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)— Downtown Pittsfield Inc. has been around since 1983 helping businesses across the city, not just in downtown.

Cheryl Mirer, executive director of Downtown Pittsfield Inc., says their mission is to foster the vitality and creative growth of downtown Pittsfield.

Members of team Dulye Leadership Experience picked up trash along Fenn Street, in Pittsfield on Friday.

Mirer says in the past cleanups would have 150 volunteers with 25 to 30 different teams made up of businesses. Due to COVID-19 and most people working from home this year only 10 teams participated.

Each team had a specific part of the city’s downtown area to clean up. Tasks included sweeping the sidewalks, picking up trash, and painting the bike stands.

