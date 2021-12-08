Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll is this Saturday, December 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, December 11, the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) will host the Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll. Community members will be sampling beverages and voting for which local business will take home the trophy.

For an additional cost, various locations will offer hot chocolate cocktails as well.

Tickets for the event will allow sampling at all participating locations and include an exclusive Upstate of Mind x Downtown Albany BID mug. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for a special pre-event discount price of $15. Day-of tickets will be available at Tricentennial Park for $20. Only 300 tickets will be released for this event.

Businesses Attending:

Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe

The Enchanted Florist & Gifts

The Excelsior Pub

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Loch & Quay

The Olde English Pub & Pantry

The Palace Theatre

The Yard: Hatchet House & Bar

Tickets, mugs, and maps will be picked up, and votes will be cast, at the Downtown Albany BID table at Tricentennial Park (Broadway & Columbia Street).

Free parking is available at the Albany Parking Authority’s Riverfront Garage at Broadway & Columbia Street and on-street.