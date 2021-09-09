Downed wires on New York 9P in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are currently downed wires on New York 9P going northbound between Henning Road and East Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

All lanes are closed.

