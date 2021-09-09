Downed wires on New York 9P in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are currently downed wires on New York 9P going northbound between Henning Road and East Avenue in Saratoga Springs.
All lanes are closed.
More from NEWS10
- Hoosier’s massive McDonald’s vintage memorabilia, Happy Meal collection to be auctioned to help sick children and their families
- Men increasingly shunning college, report says
- 09/09/2021: Drying out as a cool down begins
- Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, September 9
- ‘Give me a chance’: Oklahoma teen yearns for new family after 7-year adoption ends