SARATOGA, N.Y., (NEWS10) - From 9 a.m. July 13 to 2 a.m. July 16, Care Links is participating in the sixth-annual Give65 Event, a 65-hour online giving event for charitable organizations serving aging adults. Care Links matches homebound seniors with volunteers who provide services such as friendly visiting, transportation, light housekeeping, errands, and more.

Care Link serves seniors in the Towns of Ballston (including Burnt Hills), Charlton, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, and the City of Mechanicville. Their goal this year is to raise $5,000.