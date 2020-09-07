Downed power lines in Guilderland close section of Route 20

by: Sarah Darmanjian

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Guilderland Police Department says all eastbound and one westbound lane on State Route 20 between Willow Street and Route 146 are open after being closed because of downed power lines. The police department asked motorists to avoid the area shortly after 1:30 p.m.

National Grid is reporting slightly more than 3,700 residents in the Guilderland area are without power. The estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m. Monday.

