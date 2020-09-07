Downed power lines in Guilderland close section of Route 20

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield announced Friday that it's moving into stage 2 of its drought management plan. Officials warn that mandatory restrictions will be implemented within the next two weeks.

“I know the people of Pittsfield have been through a lot in the past six months and these are difficult times. So much of what we enjoy about our lives has been interrupted. This certainly adds another layer of complications to our daily routines," said Pittsfield's Mayor Linda Tyer. "However, it is extraordinarily important that we all pay attention to our water supply and do what we can to conserve.”