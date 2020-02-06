Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Julan E. Morrison, 38, of Hudson received a 10-year prison sentence for his part in a Columbia County crack cocaine distribution ring.

Also known as “Weez” or “Wheezie,” Morrison plead guilty in October for his involvement in a 2017 conspiracy to sell crack. He says that he made weekly trips to New York City with coconspirators to buy hundreds of grams of cocaine in powder form.