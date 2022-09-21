BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September 24 marks the opening of Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa. The popular Halloween-themed spot is returning with tractor-drawn haunted hayrides through the woods and five walk-thru haunted houses.

“We have a really exciting experience awaiting our guests this season,” said Leo Martin, Owner of Double M Haunted Hayrides. “As the Capital Region’s only haunted hayride and one of the longest running haunted hayrides in the country, this is what we prepare for all year long.”

This year Double M is introducing two new haunted houses, a homestead of horror named Blood Moon Farm and the land of twisted holidays known as Fear All Year, plus returning favorites Brutality, The Last Inn, Slaughter Swamp, and of course the legendary haunted hayride. “You are part of the show,” said Martin. “You’re not just watching the scenes play out, you are being brought right into them as we blur the lines between reality and your worst nightmare. Let the fun begin!”

Reservations can be made online at www.doublemhauntedhayrides.com or by calling 518-884-9122. Double M is located at 678 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.