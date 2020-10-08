Double M Haunted Hayrides bringing frights to your vehicle

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re getting deeper into October, which means it’s time to get in the Halloween spirit. However, when it comes to frights, several attractions in the Capital Region have had to find alternative plans to put on a show.

For the Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa, they’re bringing all the scares and frights from two feet to now four wheels.

“When you pull up to a scene, we have traffic officers out there that will stop you, the scene will happen and then they will let you go,” owner Leo Martin said.

As a staple in the Capital Region for almost 30 years, they’re doubling down on safety while still putting horror at the forefront.

“You know how we bring it to you—we’ve been doing it a long time,” Martin said. “We’ve got everything from a graveyard, we have our demolition side, to the old fashion chainsaw guys out there.”

Innovative as ever—you follow the ropes and drive through “Dead End Road,” where manager Dan Barner says anything can happen.

“We are always evolving, always adapting and self-improving. So, same thing applied here just a whole different environment for us,” Barner said. “We start planning and then the pandemic hit, then we immediately started thinking about, ‘What are our options?’”

They say this option was the best move for every haunted lover in the area. “People want us to be here, they just do after this long and it’s a way for some good family entertainment,” Martin said.

