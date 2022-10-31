BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man’s nightmare is another man’s dream come true. Eddie O’Hearn has been scaring his way into his passion ever since Wildwood connected him to Double M Haunted Hayrides.

Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa terrified over 20,000 willing customers over the past month. October doesn’t just mark the spooky season, though. It’s also Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“We love Eddie here. he’s been here a long time, and I wish that I had 20 more of him,” Leo Martin, Owner of Double M said. “He never complains and always wants more of it. In today’s world, that’s hard to come by.”

O’Hearn has been committed to his unique job as a scare actor at Double M every spooky season since 2015.

“I love this job more than ever,” O’Hearn said while planted in front of a giant looming skeleton.

Chris Blizinski is O’Hearn’s Employment Specialist at Wildwood. Blizinski helped O’Hearn get a year-round job at Safeway, but also the opportunity to pursue his passion every Fall.

“Eddie talks about Double M year-round. So, as soon as I started working with Eddie as a job coach, I knew I wanted to try and apply here,” Blizinski said. “We strive to get people their dream jobs or get them a job they can enjoy and be a productive member of society, cause they deserve that!”