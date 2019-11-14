DOT releases Monthly Air Travel Consumer Report for November

British Airways planes sit parked as a Turkish Airways plane takes off above them at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. British Airways says it has had to cancel almost all flights as a result of a pilots’ 48-hour strike over pay. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Just in time for holiday travel- the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Monthly Air Travel Consumer Report was released Thursday. The report includes information on arrival/departure times, cancelled flights, customer complaints, and mishandled baggage rates. It contains information obtained from U.S. airlines and airports between Jan. and Sept. 2019.

The good news- according to the report, travelers leaving from Albany International Airport have a good chance of leaving at their scheduled flight time. The report said 87.1 percent of flights left on-time in Sept. If you’re flying from JFK or LaGuardia (LGA) there’s a slightly less chance you’ll have an on-time departure. JFK reported 84.8 percent and LGA reported 81.5 percent of their departures were on-time.

Reasons for flight delays

Travelers going to Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa had the greatest percentage of delayed flights. A mere 55.6 percent of departures left on-time in Sept. Meaning nearly 45 percent of their out-going fights were late.

Travelers looking to escape the Northeast’s winter for warmth and sun in Florida’s(FL.) sunny Key West are in luck. Key West International Airport reported 96.4 percent of their arrivals and 95.1 percent of departures on-time. The odds are fairly good if you’re headed west to Denver, Colorado too. At Denver International Airport 82.9 percent of their departures and 84.8 percent of their arrivals were on-time.

When it comes to flight(s) cancellations, it’s more about the airline than it is about the airport. Airlines that fly regularly out of Albany International had between .5 and 2.5 percent of their flights cancelled in Sept. These airlines include Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue Airways, Southwest and United. The average for 17 U.S. carriers was 1.7 percent. Spirit Airlines cancelled the most out of every carrier, 4.6 percent.

Holiday travelers not wanting to include shopping for a new wardrobe into their plans might want to rethink taking a carry-on or check with their airlines for baggage handling policies.

American Airlines reported the greatest number of mishandled bags. For every 1,000 bags, they mishandled 6.47. United wasn’t far behind with 5.49 and JetBlue with 5.49.

American Airlines also had the most complaints reported in Sept. at 186. United had 126 and Spirit 98 while the average number of complaints among 19 U.S. carriers was 37.

The highest number of mishandled wheelchairs and/or scooters was also reported by American Airlines. This could affect disabled travelers or those traveling with a disabled individual who needs these devices. Although the percentage is small across the board, it’s always a good idea to have a back-up plan in place.