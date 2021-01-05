Donations needed! Red Cross and NFL offering tickets to Super Bowl LVI

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to encourage people – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national plasma shortage.

Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will reportedly be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* Additionally, those who come to donate between January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a safe viewing experience at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**

Appointments can be scheduled to give blood now with the American Red Cross by visiting their website, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases has risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – which has led to a shortage of the potentially lifesaving blood product. People who have recovered from COVID-19 may reportedly have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

There are two ways recovered COVID-19 patients can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Blood is reportedly needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.

In order to protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, those who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center is said to follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):

Albany

1/6/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

1/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Albany High School, 700 Washington Avenue

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

1/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd

1/13/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

1/20/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

1/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

1/25/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave

1/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Attorney General, ESP-Office of the Attorney General

1/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany Shaker Road

1/28/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Office of General Services, 3 Empire State Plaza

1/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

Cohoes

1/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cohoes-Waterford Elks, 45 N Mohawk St

Delmar

1/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue

1/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue

East Berne

1/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Helderberg Ambulance Inc., 978 Cole Hill Road, Route 443

Guilderland

1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue

Latham

1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Latham Fire Department, 226 Old Loudon Road

_______________

Fulton

Broadalbin

1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street

Gloversville

1/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, 149 S. Main St

Johnstown

1/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 308 North Comrie Avenue

_______________

Montgomery

Amsterdam

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

1/20/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Hospital Carondelet Pavilion, 380 Guy Park Ave

Canajoharie

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Canajoharie Moose, 205 Erie Blvd

_______________

Rensselaer

Castleton on Hudson

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Comfort Inn and Suites, 99 Miller Road

East Greenbush

1/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

1/23/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 6 Gilligan Road

Nassau

1/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 26 Church Street

Poestenkill

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Poestenkill Fire Department, Route 355

Troy

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Plaza, Fourth & Grand Street, Franklin Plaza

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Masonic Temple, 39 Brunswick Road

1/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., RPI Chapel and Cultural Center, 2125 Burdett Avenue

1/30/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 470 Winter Street Ext.

Wynantskill

1/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1489, 111 Main Ave

_______________

Saratoga

Ballston Lake

1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace, 73 Midline Rd

Ballston Spa

1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place

1/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cummins, 107 Hermes Rd

Clifton Park

1/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Southern Saratoga YMCA, 1 Wall St.

1/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road

Corinth

1/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch, 119 Gabriel Rd.

Malta

1/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2776 Rt. 9

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9

Mechanicville

1/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillcrest Fire Dept, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd

Middle Grove

1/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Middle Grove Fire Department, North Creek Road

Saratoga Springs

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.

1/5/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.

1/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Empire State College, 2 Union Ave.

1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gideon Putnam Hotel, 24 Gideon Putnam Rd

1/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gideon Putnam Hotel, 24 Gideon Putnam Rd

1/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Casino Hotel, 342 Jefferson Street

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

Wilton

1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boces, 267 Ballard Rd

_______________

Schenectady

Duanesburg

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church, 6512 Western Turnpike

Glenville

1/16/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road

Schenectady

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Kateri Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd

1/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd

1/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glen Sanders Mansion, 1 Glen Ave

1/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd

1/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1241 State Street

_______________

Schoharie

Middleburgh

1/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Middleburgh Reformed Church, 178 River St

_______________

Warren

Glens Falls

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Blood Drive in Memory of Dave Strader & Ken Hand – Glens Falls Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

1/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Distance Saves Lives Blood Drive – 333 Glen St.

1/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Distance Saves Lives Blood Drive – 333 Glen St.

Lake George

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.

Queensbury

1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road

1/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Glens Falls Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 32 Cronin Road

1/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Rd

Warrensburg

1/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation, 232 Golf Course Rd

_______________

Washington

Greenwich

1/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., BPOE 2223, 130 Bulson Rd

Hartford

1/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40

Whitehall