Donations needed! Red Cross and NFL offering tickets to Super Bowl LVI

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to encourage people – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national plasma shortage.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will reportedly be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* Additionally, those who come to donate between January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a safe viewing experience at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**
Appointments can be scheduled to give blood now with the American Red Cross by visiting their website, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases has risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – which has led to a shortage of the potentially lifesaving blood product. People who have recovered from COVID-19 may reportedly have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
There are two ways recovered COVID-19 patients can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Blood is reportedly needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.
In order to protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, those who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center is said to follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):
Albany
Albany
- 1/6/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
- 1/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Albany High School, 700 Washington Avenue
- 1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
- 1/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd
- 1/13/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
- 1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
- 1/20/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
- 1/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
- 1/25/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave
- 1/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Attorney General, ESP-Office of the Attorney General
- 1/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany Shaker Road
- 1/28/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Office of General Services, 3 Empire State Plaza
- 1/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
Cohoes
1/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cohoes-Waterford Elks, 45 N Mohawk St
Delmar
- 1/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue
- 1/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue
East Berne
- 1/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Helderberg Ambulance Inc., 978 Cole Hill Road, Route 443
Guilderland
- 1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue
Latham
- 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road
- 1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Latham Fire Department, 226 Old Loudon Road
_______________
Fulton
Broadalbin
- 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street
Gloversville
- 1/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, 149 S. Main St
Johnstown
- 1/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 308 North Comrie Avenue
_______________
Montgomery
Amsterdam
- 1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St
- 1/20/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Hospital Carondelet Pavilion, 380 Guy Park Ave
Canajoharie
- 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Canajoharie Moose, 205 Erie Blvd
_______________
Rensselaer
Castleton on Hudson
- 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Comfort Inn and Suites, 99 Miller Road
East Greenbush
- 1/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike
- 1/23/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 6 Gilligan Road
Nassau
- 1/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 26 Church Street
Poestenkill
- 1/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Poestenkill Fire Department, Route 355
Troy
- 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Plaza, Fourth & Grand Street, Franklin Plaza
- 1/25/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Masonic Temple, 39 Brunswick Road
- 1/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., RPI Chapel and Cultural Center, 2125 Burdett Avenue
- 1/30/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 470 Winter Street Ext.
Wynantskill
- 1/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1489, 111 Main Ave
_______________
Saratoga
Ballston Lake
- 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace, 73 Midline Rd
Ballston Spa
- 1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place
- 1/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cummins, 107 Hermes Rd
Clifton Park
- 1/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Southern Saratoga YMCA, 1 Wall St.
- 1/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
- 1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road
Corinth
- 1/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch, 119 Gabriel Rd.
Malta
- 1/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2776 Rt. 9
- 1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9
Mechanicville
- 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillcrest Fire Dept, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd
Middle Grove
- 1/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Middle Grove Fire Department, North Creek Road
Saratoga Springs
- 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.
- 1/5/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.
- 1/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Empire State College, 2 Union Ave.
- 1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gideon Putnam Hotel, 24 Gideon Putnam Rd
- 1/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gideon Putnam Hotel, 24 Gideon Putnam Rd
- 1/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Casino Hotel, 342 Jefferson Street
- 1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway
- 1/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway
Wilton
- 1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boces, 267 Ballard Rd
_______________
Schenectady
Duanesburg
- 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church, 6512 Western Turnpike
Glenville
- 1/16/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road
Schenectady
- 1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Kateri Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd
- 1/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd
- 1/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St
- 1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glen Sanders Mansion, 1 Glen Ave
- 1/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd
- 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd
- 1/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1241 State Street
_______________
Schoharie
Middleburgh
- 1/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Middleburgh Reformed Church, 178 River St
_______________
Warren
Glens Falls
- 1/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Blood Drive in Memory of Dave Strader & Ken Hand – Glens Falls Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza
- 1/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Distance Saves Lives Blood Drive – 333 Glen St.
- 1/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Distance Saves Lives Blood Drive – 333 Glen St.
Lake George
- 1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.
Queensbury
- 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road
- 1/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Glens Falls Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 32 Cronin Road
- 1/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Rd
Warrensburg
- 1/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation, 232 Golf Course Rd
_______________
Washington
Greenwich
- 1/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., BPOE 2223, 130 Bulson Rd
Hartford
- 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40
Whitehall
- 1/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitehall Elks Lodge, 5-7 Elks Way
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Donations needed! Red Cross and NFL offering tickets to Super Bowl LVI
- Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Christmas Lights Be Down by Now?
- NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
- ESPN’s MegaCast to make NFL playoffs debut for Titans vs. Ravens game
- Drugmakers kick off 2021 with 500 U.S. price hikes