Donations are now being accepted for Myrtle Ave. fire victims

ALBANY (NEWS10) – 3 local organizations are now accepting donations for the victims of the Myrtle Avenue fire that occurred on Friday.

They are currently looking for donations such as clothing, toiletries, and school supplies. A complete list can be viewed on the event’s Facebook page here.

The donation drives are being held Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Street Community Arts. They will also be accepting donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bishop Maginn Corner.