Donation boosts Capital Region Crime Stoppers rewards

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – An anonymous donation has added $5000 to the funds Capital Region Crime Stoppers use for cash rewards.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest associated with violent crime in Albany may be eligible for a reward.

Albany has seen a surge in violent crime, including shootings, over the past few months.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

