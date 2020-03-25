Donated ventilator for COVID19 patients is in honor of local teen

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a push to find medical equipment that may be used to help COVID19 patients. One donation of a ventilator has already been sent to NYC, and it’s all in honor of a very special young man.

In May of 2012, a 15-year-old Adeujuan Adams of Albany was standing near his bike when a man approached him demanding he hand his bicycle over. When he said no, the man stabbed him in the neck leaving his paralyzed from the neck down.

After hospitalization, Adams eventually moved with his family to Guilderland where he required the constant use of a ventilator until he succumbed to his injures one year later. The ventilator was moved into evidence to pursue charges against his assailant.

But, in light of the pandemic and the shortage of ventilators, Guilderland Police arranged for the return of the device to the medical equipment company it originally came from.

Guilderland officers drove it down the facility in the Bronx so that it can be repurposed for someone suffering from COVID-19.

“He was more concerned about other people that he was about himself. So, the idea that this ventilator that involved Adeujuan, this really continues to hold Adeujaun in our memories who continues to give to us and give back to use in spirit.” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

Guilderland Police Chief Daniel McNally told news10 ” We were just pleased that we were able to get that ventilator into possible use. We were glad to help.”

