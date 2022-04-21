ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – April is National Donate Life month. This Friday marks National Blue and Green Day. New Yorkers are encouraged to wear blue and green in support of organ donation and to register to become an organ and tissue donor.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Donate Life New York State discussed the importance of organ donation in advance of Friday`s National Blue and Green Day.

8-year-old Payton is a is a dancer and a fighter. She is full of energy and positivity thanks to her two heart transplant donors. “I just really like my two hearts… because I just like them.” She’s a little girl making a big impact. Payton’s family calls them angel hearts. Without them, it’s hard to believe this little rock star would not be here today. Payton wants New Yorkers know there is something you can do to help, it starts with checking off the box at the DMV to become an organ donor.

“It is beyond a miracle, yes. If someone didn’t check that box, then I wouldn’t be standing here,” said Alisa Furfaro. Frank and Alisa Furfaro are happily married and are both heart transplant recipients. They share their love and stories to bring awareness. “My first month out of surgery I was walking two miles a day, I couldn’t even do a half of block. organ donation gives you another chance to say okay I’m going to get up tomorrow and experience my life and take advantage of all the opportunities that come my way, here’s an opportunity,” said Frank.

According to Donate Life New York State, 8,500 New Yorkers are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and 1,400 have been waiting more than five years. 631 New Yorkers died in 2020 because the organ they needed was not donated in time. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder says all DMV offices across the state work tirelessly to find more organ donors. It’s one the DMV’s biggest missions.

“It’s all about raising awareness organ issue donation and the importance of reregistering in the New York State donate life registry,” said Aisha Tator, Executive Director of Donate Life New York State.

No one is too old or too sick to register. Anyone 16 years or older can join the NYS Donate Life Registry. Registering as a donor does not interfere with medical care. Donation becomes an option only after death has been determined.

Click this link to sign-up and become an organ donor.