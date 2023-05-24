Blood donors will be given a voucher they can use to receive a free pint of ice cream or gelato at a Stewart’s Shops location.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to support the American Red Cross and encourage people to donate blood, Stewart’s Shops is relaunching its “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program in June. Through June, donors at blood drives in counties with Stewart’s Shops locations will get a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s ice cream or gelato.

“We are so grateful to partner with Stewart’s Shops again this year. Their commitment to highlighting the need for blood is extraordinary. When summer hits, our blood donations typically slow down, yet the need for blood is constant. ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’ is a great way to remind people that their donation could save a life while getting thanked with the ultimate summer treat; ice cream,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO of American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region.

To make an appointment to donate blood, donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit Donate Blood, Platelets or Plasma. Give Life | Red Cross Blood, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).