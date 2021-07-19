Donald Led Duke Heart Hero Award rewarded to Dr. Elizabeth Whalen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, July 19 at 12 p.m., Dr. Elizabeth Whalen will be rewarded the Donald Led Duke Heart Hero Award presented by the American Heart Association.

The presentation will be at the Cahill Room, Albany County Office Building, 112 State St.

Dr. Whalen is receiving the reward in recognition of her leadership during the COVID pandemic, and her previous and continued support of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. Also her health initiatives like high blood pressure, tobacco, and vaping cessation.