Domino’s to give away 10 million slices of pizza during COVID-19 pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – Domino’s Pizza is giving away roughly 10 million slices of pizza to help feed those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Company- and franchise-owned locations across the country will start donating slices to people in their communities this week, Domino’s says. Every Domino’s store will have 200 pizzas to distribute.

The free slices to “feed the need” will be given to “hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.”

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods.” Russell Weiner, COO and president of the Americas for Domino’s

Domino’s has more than 5,600 U.S. stores, which has over 364,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening—the most cases in the world—according to Johns Hopkins University.

