Domestic Violence Victim resources still available in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reminding Domestic Violence Victims there are still resources available around the clock.
The following is a list of resources for anyone experiencing intimate partner abuse:
- Anyone whose life is in immediate danger should call 911
- The National Domestic Violence 24-hour hotline is: 1-800-799-7233, or for TTY: 1-800-787-3224
- The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-hour hotline is: 1-800-942-6906, or for the deaf or hard of hearing: 711
- The 24-hour live-operated bilingual (English/Spanish) hotline for the Violence Intervention Program is: 1-800-664-5580
“With the pandemic forcing society to stay primarily in their homes, it is understandable that victims of domestic violence are feeling particularly vulnerable at this time,” said Attorney General James.
