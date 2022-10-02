TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House in Troy, N.Y. helps hundreds of people seeking help for domestic violence. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they step up their efforts to educate the public on the dangers of domestic violence and how it can impact the people around you.

“It’s not something that is just in the home, we do not talk about it or we do not intervene,” Sarah McGaughnea, Assistant Director of Non-residential services for Unity House Domestic Violence Services, said. “We want everyone in the community to know how severe the problem is. If a friend or family member is going through it, it can be a really deadly situation.”

In addition to their annual resource fair and block party, McGaughnea said this year’s programming includes a virtual conference touching on the intersection of domestic violence and human trafficking; and how gun violence in surrounding communities can pose a higher risk to victims of domestic violence.”

“We have a significant gun violence and gang violence problem and what a lot of people do not think is how it intersects with violence against women crimes,” McGaughnea said.

McGaughnea said some of the tell-tale signs that someone you know is in a domestic violence situation include extreme financial and physical control, visible bruises and injuries and isolation from friends and family. She added it is important to realize abuse can happen to anyone.

“Domestic violence is always on an escalating pattern,” McGaughnea said. “So, really try to pay attention to those things in your friends, in your relationships with loved ones.”

Unity House offers a shelter, rental and housing assistance as well as other resources for victims of domestic violence. Their 24/7 Domestic Violence hotline is anonymous and available at (518)-272-2370.

Outreach services can be found in-person at 504 Broadway in Troy, N.Y. or at their Rensselaer County Rural Outreach Office at the Hoosick Falls Armory. Additional resources can be found on their website.