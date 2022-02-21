ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, Albany Police officers responded to a home on Pieter Schuyler Court to investigate a domestic incident. While on scene, officers learned that El-Shahiem Coles, 32, of Albany, had allegedly popped the tires on a woman’s car and also pointed a handgun at her.

Officers said they tried to approach Coles, and he ran from them. After a short chase, patrol officers on North Pearl Street arrested him.

Albany Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun from Coles’ house. Over 11 pounds of marijuana was also found there.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Two counts)

First-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree criminal mischief

First-degree criminal possession of cannabis

Coles was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was taken to the Albany County Jail.