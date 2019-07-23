Domestic dispute call leads to terroristic threat threat arrest

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 20, Ballston Spa Police Officers responded to a call of a physical domestic dispute within the Village of Ballston Spa. When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Richard Hileman holding a large kitchen knife. According to police, when officers attempted to talk with Hileman, he threatened to shoot or harm them if they approached him.

Police say as they took Hileman into custody, he resisted and began to hurt himself. The suspect was taken to Saratoga hospital to be treated for his injuries. While being transported, police say Hileman began to spit on the paramedics who were treating him and threatened their lives and families.

Police say as the suspect was released from the hospital to be taken to Saratoga County Correctional Facility, he began to fight back and attempted to break the window of the vehicle. Hileman reportedly threatened to assassinate Ballston Spa Police Officers.

Currently, Hileman’s charges include: assault in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, resisting arrest, menacing in the 2nd degree, and making a terroristic threat.