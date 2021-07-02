Dome to return to full capacity with limited restrictions and no social distancing

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University plans to return to full capacity at the Dome this fall with limited restrictions and no social distancing, officials say.

Based on New York State guidelines the Dome will require unvaccinated and those whose vaccination status is unknown to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.

Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age four.

Syracuse football and basketball season tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire