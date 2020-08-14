Dolly Parton supports Black Lives Matter while promoting first Christmas album in 30 years

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN/NEXSTAR) — Christmas is coming early for fans of Country music superstar Dolly Parton, who said in a recent interview that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that are occurring across the country.

The East Tennessee icon is releasing her first Christmas album in 30 years, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” set to hit shelves on October 2. While promoting the release in a cover story interview with Billboard Magazine, the 74-year-old singer said, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton has taken a similar stance against racism in recent years with the rebranding of her dinner theatre attractions “Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede” to remove the word “Dixie.”

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton told Billboard, “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumba**. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Parton told Billboard that she maintains her life and her business without judgment and that everyone has “a right to be exactly who we are.”

“All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge on another,” said Parton. “God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”

The forthcoming album will include a mix of originals and holiday classics and features Parton teaming up with such famous friends as Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson, as well as her brother, Randy Parton.

The track list was released on Billboard.com:

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

“Christmas Is,” featuring Miley Cyrus

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” featuring Michael Bublé

“Christmas on the Square”

“Circle of Love”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” featuring Jimmy Fallon

“Comin’ Home for Christmas”

“Christmas Where We Are,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Pretty Paper,” featuring Willie Nelson

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

“You Are My Christmas,” featuring Randy Parton

“Mary, Did You Know?”

Parton released her 30th solo album, “Home for Christmas,” in 1990.

In addition to “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Parton has other projects coming this fall. On November 17, Chronicle Books will release, “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” a deluxe coffee table book chronicling her career and life through 175 of her songs.

LATEST STORIES