DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice jams continue to cause problems in parts of Dolgeville. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for a portion of eastern New York until Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The counties included are Fulton and Herkimer. On Wednesday morning, emergency management reported an ice jam near the warned area.

Over the past week, East Canada Creek has been flowing fast and furious. Huge chunks of ice have been flowing down the creek. The buildup is ending up in people’s backyards and causing major flooding.

Dolgeville Deputy Mayor Bill Reynolds says the flooding has affected around 16 homes and nearly 30 people. Portions of Dolge Avenue and Vanburen Streets have been affected by the flooding as a result of the overflow from the adjacent East Canada Creek.

Many people’s front and back yards along the East Canada creek are unrecognizable and covered by huge chunks of ice. Neighbors say Wednesday was the third time it has flooded in the past week and more could be on the way.

“Possibly in the next forty-five minutes to an hour, we could see yet another wave of flooding. The creek could possibly send more ice down here and jam us up again,” said neighbor, Robert Hall.

“We want the creek to keep flowing, so the water subsides from the flooded areas. We want to help as many people get their basements pumped out, replace furnaces and get them back into their homes,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the recent flooding in Dolgeville is the worst he has ever seen it.

Officials are asking to avoid these areas turning around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.