DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Dolgeville held a “team up to clean up” day as they continue to pick up the pieces left by the storm and flooding on Halloween.

Residents of North Main Street emptied their homes of their belongings, as they decided whether to relocate or rebuild. Many of the houses are marked with a red “X.”

Walls were ripped off of their foundations after the East Canada Creek flooded, wiping out cars and sheds.