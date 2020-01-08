Dolgeville residents “distressed” by FEMA denial of individual assistance with flood damage

North Main St. in Dolgeville took the brunt of the damage from the Halloween storm.

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted public assistance funds for multiple counties in New York State affected by the Halloween storms.

However, individual households did not receive funding.

A number of homes, specifically along North Main Street in Dolgeville, were destroyed by the flooding, some beyond repair. The homes were located close to a creek that overflowed onto the surrounding streets. Vehicles were also swept away by the water.

Amanda Jaquay, a member of the Board of Trustees in Dolgeville, says in a statement to News10 that it was shocking to hear that FEMA would not be assisting those households.

As you can imagine, our residents are legitimately distressed by the FEMA denial. Due to the sheer magnitude of this flood and the massive number of homes and people affected, we were all expecting that FEMA would come through with the individual assistance. Dolgeville was devastated by the flooding and many of our people are still desperately trying to piece their lives back together. This denial is a huge blow. For an agency such as FEMA, whose entire basis is in disaster assistance, this decision is both baffling and shameful. We are hopeful that Governor Cuomo will make good on his word to appeal this decision and we are ready to support that effort. Amanda Jaquay, Board of Trustees, Dolgeville

Eligible work under public assistance funding from FEMA includes roads, bridges, public utilities, and parks.

In a letter to Governor Cuomo, FEMA said they are denying his request for individual assistance because the magnitude of the damage did not meet the necessary threshold.