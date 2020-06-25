DOH releases guidance for travelers from coronavirus hotspots; Albany Airport deploys new announcements

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New York State Department of Health has released interim guidance for travelers coming from destinations with a high risk of COVID-19 infection. The guidance comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order saying all travelers coming from states with a high transmission rate of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisory is in effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. The guidelines include general information explaining the need such quarantines, and describes the criteria for designating a state a “hostpot.” It’s “a state with either:

  • A positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average
  • A testing positivity rate of higher than a 10% over a seven-day rolling average”

Starting Thursday, the Albany International Airport is also broadcasting the terms of the travel advisory over its public address system:

“Your attention, please. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed that all travelers arriving in New York state from states heavily impacted by the spread of the coronavirus are subject to a 14-day quarantine. Please be advised that if you have arrived from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, or Washington, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Read the entire Department of Health guide:

