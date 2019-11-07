Dogs, Brats and Buddies fundraiser a success

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) On Wednesday, The Capital Team at eXp Realty and Sunmark Federal Credit Union teamed up to raise money for Best Buddies.

The companies set up a “Best Buddies Hot Dog Cart” at the Sunmark Federal Credit Union headquarters in Latham to sell lunches as a way to raise money for the organization.

The one-day fundraiser raised more than $700 the Best Buddies organization.

Best Buddies is an organization designed to support inclusion for those with IDD (Intellectual Developmental Disabilities) through partnerships that foster long term friendships and mentoring.