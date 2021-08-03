Dog who was victim in brutal attack is making full recovery

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Peaches, the poor dog who was a victim in a brutal attempted decapitation, with multiple stabbings, and had been left bleeding, is now making a full recovery.

The attack on Peaches happened on June 29 and was allegedly from her owner. After bleeding for hours, she was brought to Catskill Animal Hospital for emergency medical procedures. Peaches underwent hours of intense surgery to save her life and miraculously survived. She was released to a confidential foster home.

Paula Waldron, who owns Peaches, is accused of the above crimes and is facing felony NYS Animal Cruelty charges.

“Peaches’s recovery is remarkable. Her sutures should come out by the end of this week, and her next step will be her new forever home,” said Ron Perez, President of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, adding, “We couldn’t be more thankful to our foster home and caregiver.”

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA retrieved Peaches and five other dogs from the Waldron home after receiving a warrant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone interested in contributing to Peaches’s recovery effort can mail donations to CGHS/SPCA, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY, 12534 Attn: Peaches or give via the shelter’s website at cghs.org.