Dog that looks like local landmark is up for adoption

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— High in the Albany Skyline you’ll see Nipper, a giant replica of the dog from RCA’s label. But just down the road from where that famous statue stands, is a pup gaining some popularity of his own. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society posted picture of one of their dogs named Pepé, with a side by side comparison of Nipper. The resemblance is uncanny.

Even though he’s gained quite the following on Instagram, Pepé the 2 year-old pit terrier mix is still looking for his forever home. Pepé first came to the shelter in January.

“He was adopted and returned back to us,” explained Adrienne Dinardi, Behavior Specialist at Mohawk Hudson Humane society. “It just wasn’t the right fit, so we are looking for that home that has patience and what not.”

Patience and plenty of treats.

“If you’re in the middle of a walk and he’s tired and he decides he’s done, he will do what we call pancaking—so he just kinda lays down. And the trick to get him back up is to give him treats, so he kinda has us trained almost,” said Dinardi.

Pepé would do best with an older family and a large yard for him to run around and dig in.



Like many shelters across the country, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has seen an increase in pets being adopted throughout this pandemic, and they hope Pepé will be one of them.

According to a survey conducted by Rover.com, between March of 2020 and October of 2020, 1/3 of people living in the US welcomed a cat or dog into their lives.

While there have been reports nationwide of a large number of pets being returned to shelters now that more people are going back to work, that hasn’t been the case at the Mohawk Hudson Humane society.

When it comes to Pepé, he’s in their behavior enrichment program, meaning he’s foster to adopt.

“We’d have you come in, meet with him,” said Dinardi. “We can even do a couple appointments, if you really want to make sure he’s the one for you.”

For more information on how you can adopt Pepé, you can visit https://mohawkhumane.org/