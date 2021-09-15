Dog rescued by firefighters during a structure fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 14, at 7:25 p.m., the Pittsfield Fire Department was dispatched for a reported structure fire on 110 Linden Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The fire was reported by an off-duty PFD Lieutenant.

When PFD arrived at the scene, smoke was found coming from the 2nd floor and eves of structure and a moderate fire was visible in the back of the 2nd floor.

All occupants were out of the building and begging PFD to rescue their dog. Firefighters laddered to the second floor of the building and found the dog hiding under the bed and saved him with no injuries.

PFD was on the scene for about two to three hours. There were no injuries from the fire and a major portion of the home was saved.

Fire and heat damage was limited to the back half of the 2nd-floor apartment and there was about $30,000 in damages.

Red Cross and Salvation Army responded to aid adult male and female occupants and firefighters on scene.

The fire remains under investigation by PFD Fire Investigation Unit.