Dog rescued after falling through ice

ANCRAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials have been warning of the dangers of thin ice in recent weeks, but it’s not just the region’s two legged residents who are at risk. Luckily, members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were on hand when a dog fell through the ice on a pond in rural Ancram.

The call came in shortly before noon on Friday. Sergeant Heath Benansky, who is also a dog handler, was the first officer on scene and managed to reach the distressed pooch using a paddle board.

“I am very happy to have such a well trained ice rescue team that was able to deploy so quickly. Had they not gotten there so fast, there could have been a much sadder outcome. Our Deputies are out there to keep the public safe. That also includes our furry family as well. ” Sheriff Bartlett

Sergeant Heath Benansky rescuing Andy

Sergeant Heath Benansky drying Andy

Sergeant Heath Benansky with Andy

Sergeant Heath Benansky and Deputy Zachary Torchia with Andy and her owner

Sergeant Benansky and Deputy Torchia worked together to secure the dog, later identified as “Andy” and returned her safely to shore.

Andy’s owners were traced through social media and reunited at the Copake Vetrinary clinic where Andy was found to be in good health.