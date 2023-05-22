LAKE MATTHEWS, Calif. (KTLA) — A dog in California is in a veterinarian hospital after it was caught in a bee swarm earlier this week. The dog was stung more than 700 times and had to receive a blood transfusion after being rushed to the vet.

A pit bull and mastiff mix named Chance was stung more than 700 times after getting caught in a swarm of bees. (Tommy Baker)

While doing some yard work, a homeowner found a hive and tried to remove it himself. But after a short time, the situation got out of hand. Part of the swarm headed for the house where Chance, a pit bull and mastiff mix, lives. As for Chance, his condition remains unclear.