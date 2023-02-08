According to police, the dog will be available for adoption when she recovers.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Colonie Police Department responded to Central Avenue in Colonie for a beagle hit by a car. At the time, police could not locate the owner, and the dog was transported for medical attention.

On Tuesday, Colonie Police posted on their Facebook page that the owner was located. Due to their housing and financial situation, the owner decided to sign the dog over as they are unable to continue caring for her. Police emphasize that the owner did not release the dog to run free. The dog is being treated at the Oakwood Vet Clinic and will be available for adoption after she recovers.