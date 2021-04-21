Dog found shot in the head in Saratoga County

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dog has been found with a gunshot wound to the skull in Saratoga County. Sheriff’s Deputies found the animal laying on the side of the road after responding to a call in the Town of Berne.

The Sheriff’s office says the black and white dog was found laying on the side of the road, placed in a patrol car and transported to an emergency animal hospital.

Sheriff Craig Apple later confirmed the dog had to be euthanized.

Anyone who has information about the dog is asked to call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 518-765-2351.

