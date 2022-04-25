SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog was found dead in Schenectady last week, according to a tip sent to NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo on Friday. In that tip, the dog was described as a young, malnourished Pitbull with grey and white markings.

The Schenectady Police Department said dispatch got a call reporting the dog’s body on Saturday at about 4 p.m. Police said the individual was walking in Central Park when they made the discovery. Responding to the scene, officers found the body wrapped in a blanket.

Do you recognize this blanket? (Photo: Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection / Schenectady Police)

Police said it looked like an older dog with a gray face. Schenectady Police Evidence Technicians and the Animal Control Officer also responded to the scene. Police say their investigation is still active.

The animal will be sent to Cornell University for a necropsy to determine whether there was foul play. If you have any information on the dog or its owner, contact the Schenectady Police at (518) 382-5200 ext. 5655.