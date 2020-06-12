Dog attacks on USPS employees down

(CNN) — U.S. Postal Service employees are getting attacked by dogs less that in years past.

In 2019, there were 5,803 attacks, 200 less than the previous year.

The city with the most attacks was Houston, with 85. Coming in at number two was Los Angeles, with 74. Also in the top five, were Chicago, Cleveland, and Dallas.

USPS attributes the downward trend to technology and awareness.

Handheld scanners used by mail carriers can indicate the presence of a dog, and delivery service alerts also give homeowners advance time to secure dogs before carriers arrive.

