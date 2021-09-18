‘Does the blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID related questions

CHICAGO (WGNTV) – On Friday, September 17, Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, answers questions about the blood types of a person in fighting COVID makes a difference.
Dr. Murphy is the executive director for the Institute for Global Health and will be on WGN Morning News on Mondays and Fridays.
You can also submit questions via email at globalhealthinstitute@northwestern.edu.
