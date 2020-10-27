Documentary on coronavirus care a time to reflect for Glens Falls Hospital staff

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital didn’t face as heavy a surge of COVID-19 patients as some, but state guidelines meant they still needed twice as many ventilators on hand as they had. They converted more from anesthesia and BIPAP machines.

That’s just one story of many.

Around 21 Glens Falls Hospital employees sat down on camera this month to talk about their experience with the coronavirus pandemic in a YouTube documentary produced by Behan Communications.

One staff member, Pharmacy Director Nancy Huntington, said in a phone interview Tuesday that for her, talking about treating coronavirus patients was a rare chance to reflect in a year that has moved quickly, as patients entered and the need for quick care rose.

The video chronicles the hospital’s path from getting ready for patients ahead of time, to stories from some of those patients and their families. It also touches on furloughs that hit staff as the weeks and months dragged on.

The video was produced at no charge to Glens Falls Hospital. Behan COmmunications President Mark Behan is on the hospital’s baord of directors.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES