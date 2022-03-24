CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Clifton Park is hosting a shredding day for residents on Sunday, May 1 at the Clifton Park Center Mall from 1- 3 p.m. Clifton Park Center and 3N Document Destruction are partnering with the town for the event.

“Clifton Park has been offering this free service, in partnership with 3N Document Destruction, for fourteen years, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. We appreciate the generosity of our volunteers and people who participate in the program for your donation of time and non-perishable food items in support of our community.”

Households are allowed to shred up to four bags or boxes of papers. Binders, plastic carriers, folders, or metal spiral notebooks will not be accepted. 3N Document Destruction will be shredding papers on-site in the Clifton Park Center Parking lot near the Department of Motor Vehicles and Boscovs.

The drive-thru event is free, but the town is asking residents to bring a non-perishable food item. “Similar events have been held semi-annually since 2008. Each year the shredding events serve hundreds of families and collect approximately 2500 pounds of food for the Jonesville Food Pantry,” the town said. Volunteers will also be on hand to help.