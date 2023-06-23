ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s been almost one year since the Dobbs decision – giving states the ability to choose their own abortion laws. Since then, the state allocated $35 million for abortion providers and on Friday, the Governor signed a new piece of legislation to expanding abortion access. “Our own providers, our own New York providers are threatened by other states, governors, law-enforcement officials, this is New York, we don’t respond well to threats,” said Hochul at a press event on Friday.

The Governor signed a bill that will provide legal protections for doctors prescribing the abortion pill to out of state patients via telehealth. “Because right now, more than half of the abortions are done with medication, less trauma, less stress, no travel, leaving your kids,” said Hochul.

But Joni Lupis, Pastor and President of March for Life New York takes issue with the legislation. “How do you give an abortion pill in the mail, without medical care? Doctors aren’t going to be with them,” said Lupis. The abortion pill is a two-dose regimen that should be taken within the first 11 weeks of a pregnancy, according to Planned Parenthood. “I counsel women all the time who have had abortions, they have a lot of emotional stress from it, it causes them a lot of problems, even having abortion with a doctor there. You see the truth is the baby they never knew, becomes the baby they never forget,” said Lupis.

Doctor Linda Prine, founder of a Miscarriage & Abortion Hotline known as ACT Access said they consistently receive calls from women across the country who don’t know how to get a hold of the abortion pill. “And the pain that they are going through and the fear and the experiences as they order pills sometimes really quite a bit later in pregnancy than they’re supposed to be used because the ordering from India or they’re getting them from Mexico…. It’s just overwhelming. The law will go into effect, immediately.