Doctor on vaccines and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Constantine George, an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor, says while there isn’t a known cause of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MIS-C, many had the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who did.

MIS-C creates inflammation in different body parts, and until a vaccine is approved for COVID-19, treatment includes supportive care and medication to treat the inflammation. Many who suffer from the rare disease require hospitalization, and while most recover, some have died. The symptoms of MIS-C consists of:

Fever

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Fatigue

However, experts say not all children have the same symptoms. Still, parents children exhibiting any symptoms should contact their pediatrician. Children with trouble breathing or severe chest or stomach pain should go to the ER immediately.

Dr. George says a vaccine to treat COVID-19 would limit MIS-C:

“As with any kinds of vaccines that we give children or adults, we reduce the infections happening. Nothing is 100%, so when you give someone a vaccination, you reduce the incidents of them coming down with an infection. So if they get it, it will be a lot milder and less severe. So we won’t have multi-inflammatory syndrome that we are dealing with,” Dr. George said.

The best way to reduce the risk of MISC for children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, and avoid sick people.

