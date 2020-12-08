Doctor answers questions about Covid-19 vaccine

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10/AP) – Britain is beginning to vaccinate its people with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and New York won’t be far behind. Despite the progress, many in the Capital Region have questions. How does it work and will it work?

News10’s Christina Arangio spoke with Dr. Darien Sutton, a medical contributor to ABC News. He addresses issues such as: how long will the vaccine be effective and can someone still spread the virus even after they’ve been vaccinated?

“The main subjects were studied for symptomatic responses to covid-19 and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Sutton. “But it did not specifically elaborate on agents who were asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.” Sutton says it is still important to follow the same precautions as if you haven’t received the vaccine.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection. A panel of FDA advisers will meet on Thursday December 10, to decide whether to recommend using the Pfizer drug to vaccinate millions of Americans.