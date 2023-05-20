RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Doane Stuart School took time to reflect on the old Kenwood campus with alumni and current students. They say that what was taught back then is still alive and well in today’s school.

The memorial was attended in high spirits. Stories were shared and songs were sung in an effort to look back on good times. Marcy Cathey, Doane Stuart’s Head of School, says those times have gone all too quickly. “The (Kenwood) campus burned at the end of March. While we had moved from that location in 2009, It’s still very much a part of that history,” said Cathey.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, the school sharing with NEWS10 they were heartbroken to hear of the tragedy. “As far as I know, there hasn’t been any new discoveries made about what caused the fire,” explained Cathey.

Cathey says the school was able to salvage some pieces of the burned campus, bringing them to their new campus in Rensselaer. “No matter where you go throughout our building you will see glimpses and artifacts from the Kenwood campus, from the Saint Agnes campus,” described Cathey.

Teachers of the schools shared their view on the value of their work, passing information through many generations. “I have said more than once; at what other school could you find three-year-olds and 100-year-olds interacting and sharing on a daily basis?” stated Patty Hodgkinson, Kenwood and Doane Stuart Faculty.

Alumns shared that the remembrance brought them peace, looking back on good times. Alum Angela Ledtke says she is grateful to share her experiences at Doane Stuart with her children who attend. The education being taught has stood the test of time in Ledtke’s eyes.

“To come together and really support one another about the pain that we were feeling during that time, and it feels good to move forward. “They’re learning all the things that I remember from my experience at Doane Stuart. Different campus. They just moved homes, that’s all, explained Ledtke.