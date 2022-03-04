ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Does a four-leaf clover bring good luck? What about picking up a penny on the ground or crossing fingers? Most Americans believe in good luck even if they don’t believe in all good luck superstitions.
68% of Americans believe in one kind of luck or another. 32% said they don’t believe in luck at all but 31% of them still said they follow lucky superstitions to be on the safe side, according to paysbig.com.
Is beginner’s luck a thing? 58% of people surveyed seem to think so, as it’s the most popular lucky belief. Wishing on a shooting star (52%) and tossing a coin into a fountain (46%) are the second and third most popular.
With so many superstitions which beliefs are the least popular in America?
- Avoiding 666 because it’s bad luck (29%)
- Ladybugs landing on people brings good luck (28%)
- Walking under a ladder is bad luck (25%)
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, a holiday known for its association with good luck. 53% of Americans wear green to celebrate that day, but 87% don’t believe St. Patrick’s Day brings good luck.
Lucky survey results
- 41% think Friday and Saturday are the luckiest days of the week
- Luckiest numbers: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 21, 31, 33, 69, 73, 99
- 15% have a superstition about a sports team
- 88% believe in “gut instinct” or a hunch
- 62% have spent time looking for a four-leaf clover
- 53% blame bad luck when something bad happens
- 14% have a piece of lucky clothing or accessory (jewelry is the most popular lucky item)
- 26% say it’s unlucky for a bride and groom to see each other before they get married
- One in 10 have a lucky color
- Luckiest colors: black, blue, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow