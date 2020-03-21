Breaking News
DMVs to close offices statewide, per Cuomo executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order to kick off the weekend, closing in-office visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Online transactions for tasks like renewing licenses remain available.

Expiration dates for license, permits, and registrations on or after March 1 will also be extended.

In Rensselaer County, satellite DMVs in Hoosick Falls, Schodack, and East Greenbush had already suspended operations. The DMV in Troy is closing, effective immediately.

In accordance with Cuomo’s executive order, all three locations in Saratoga County are also suspending operations immediately, with any appointments canceled.

