CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Thousands of drivers could potentially have suspended licenses after a Covid-era rule is set to expire on December 1, 2023. Drivers who self-certified their vision test from March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, have to retake the free exam.

“Once it started out, there was about 82,000 motorists. As the month went out, the initial letter was sent out and a lot of people came back. It is now down to about 50,000 motorists,” stated Rensselaer County Clerk, Frank Merola.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says letters were sent out to these individuals. Rensselaer County has about 300 people who still need an updated eye test.

At the Rensselaer County DMV, Francis Bossolini passed the exam and shared his opinion. “It’s just part of the process. One would think that if it wasn’t necessary for in-person certifications then why is it now?”

Drivers do not have to go to their local DMV office. They can head to a participating pharmacy, eye care provider, or provider with online vision tests that will submit the exam. A New York DMV link to these resources can be found here.

“You want to just make sure you are getting the most accurate results. It’s a quick, easy test. It takes about 30 seconds to do. You really just need to get 20/40 either on one eye or both eyes,” described NYS Licensed Optician, Danielle Corbett, at Sheehy Opticians.

“We require it because we want the roads to be safe. We want to make sure everybody can see the road clearly. Both daytime, nighttime, whenever it may be. At the end of the day, it is all in our best interests to think safety,” explained Assemblyman John McDonald at Marra’s Pharmacy.

The required test is free. Any driver who fails to update their eye test from 2020-2021 will find out their license is revoked if they get pulled over.