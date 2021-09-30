DMV: reminds New Yorkers upcoming deadline for voter registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds New Yorkers the deadline to register must be by October 8, to cast ballots this year for November’s approaching election.

DMV estimates nearly 2.4 million New Yorkers have registered through the website since 2012, which also allows registered voters to update the information they have on file with the Board of Elections.

New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. However, you must have a reservation to visit a DMV office.

Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website.

“The DMV is proud to offer New Yorkers multiple ways to apply for voter registration,” said DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. “Voter participation is the cornerstone of our democracy, and I encourage everyone eligible to register.”

The DMV does not approve or deny voter registration applications. Voter registration applications are sent to the County Board of Elections for review and action, which will notify applicants.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a United States citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);

be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;

not be in prison for a felony conviction;

not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

To read more about the process for registering to vote visit the DMV website.